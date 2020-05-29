David A. Schramke
David A. Schramke died peacefully at his home on May 20, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Polar to Alice Fischer and Albert Schramke. He met the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Seckar, and they married on November 8, 1952. Together, they had six children.
David, an Army veteran, was a longtime active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He participated with the Waukesha Labor council, United Way, and was a proud 50-plus year member of the Local 1377 Machinists Union. A talented woodworker, David made many beautiful carvings including lapel pins that he gifted to many of his friends at church. He enjoyed gardening, hunting with his daughter, fishing, making new friends and sharing stories of
his life that would bring a smile.
David loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known to them by several endearments: Grandpa, Gramps, Poppy and The Grumpy Old Man. David will be deeply missed by family and friends. Our special memories of him will last forever in our hearts.
David is survived by his children, Jeanne Chrudimsky, Elizabeth (Reuben) Stark, Dan (Laura) Schramke, James (Julie) Schramke and Veronica (Peter) Higgins, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Joan Schramke.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; parents; son Louis; and son-in-law Michael Chrudimsky.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.