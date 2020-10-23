WAUKESHA
David A. ‘Terry’ Foss
Aug 31,1932 — Oct. 21, 2020
Terry Foss, a lifelong Waukesha resident, was called home Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded in the love of his family.
Terry was the youngest of five children born to Harry and Margaret (Behan) Foss.
Terry was raised in a loving and raucous home and was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob (Ginny), Jack (Marge and Marion), and Dick (Barbara). Terry was also preceded in death by his mother- in-law, Mary Ferring, and brother-in-law Bill Jones.
Terry graduated from Waukesha High School in 1950 and was lucky enough to continue many of his childhood friendships through the rest of his life.
Terry proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
Terry will always be remembered for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and his devotion to family and friends.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Sue; devoted daughter Kim (Dave); beloved grandson Jackson; sister MaryAnn “Mike” Jones; brother-in-law Bill Ferring; and many special nieces and nephews and friends.
In keeping with Terry’s love of watching the Packers with his family and friends, please join the family for a casual Packerthemed celebration of life on Sunday, October 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. A brief service will immediately follow the Packer game.
Please wear your favorite Packer gear in memory of Terry.
The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Court Mukwonago (especially JoAnn, Michelle and Amber) for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts of remembrance be directed to the Honor Flight of WI, P.O. Box 505, LaCrosse, WI 54602-2505.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.