David Bruce Bertino
July 18, 1957 - Dec. 27, 2020
David Bruce Bertino, age 63, entered the Kingdom of God on December 27, 2020.
David was born on July 18, 1957, in Westerly, Rhode Island. He graduated from Burnt Hills High School in Ballston Lake, New York, in 1975. Following graduation, David joined the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of senior master sergent before retiring in 2001 after 24 years of service to his country. He was recognized for his outstanding service with numerous awards and decorations. He was proud of having earned a bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College. Dave made many military life-long friends over his years in the Air Force. He will be greatly missed by ALL.
David was married to Jill (Erdmann) Bertino of Oconomowoc for 37 years. He met his future wife in 1981 while they both were stationed at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire, where they both worked in the same unit. They became engaged a year later and were married at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield.
Following retirement from the Air Force, Dave worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety for a number of years, but he was happiest at home spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, watching car racing, and he was an avid reader. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite music, watching America’s Cup Sailing, and he greatly enjoyed cheering on his Boston Red Sox. Dave loved playing with all the dogs he has over the years, although he had a soft spot for the cats too.
David is survived by his wife, Jill; son, Taylor; and daughter, Courtney, all living in the Town of Genesee. Further surviving David are his sister Jenny (Jack) Spartz of Alpharetta, Georgia; brother, John of Pawcatuck, Conn.; and brothers-in-law, Jeff Erdmann of Milwaukee and Scott Erdmann of Oconomowoc; cousin, Peter (Lynly) Schmidt of Glenview, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Roy; father, Steve Bertino Jr.; step-father, Leon Millis, Jr.; and his mother, Martha Mudge Bertino Millis.
Due to COVID precautions, a private memorial service will be held next Thursday, January 7, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.