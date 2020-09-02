BIG BEND
David C. Guthrie
Feb. 27, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2020
David C. Guthrie of Big Bend passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 90.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn (nee Voss); beloved father of Gary (Vickey) and Gregory (Michelle); beloved grandpa of Ric (Gloria), Shannon, Rob (Kelsey), Gregory A., David Schroeder, Theresa Schultz, Melissa (Matt) Zlenski, Karissa (Richie) Walsh, Sarah Rada and Kellie Hancock; great-grandpa of Kaylee, Aryanna and Richard Guthrie; Cooper and Chloe Swaney; Jacksyn Guthrie; Madalyn, Mason and McKinley Zlenski; Ainsley Walsh; Scarlett and Owen Rada; and Marshall and Charli Marie Hancock.
Further survived by his brother-in-law Oscar (Bonnie) Schweigardt and Ron (Chris) Voss; his close cousins Sandra and Don Kerman, Ken (Sandy) Hammel, and John and Sue Whanger; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Edna; his daughter Gail (the late Sam) Minor; granddaughter Dorine; great-grandson Evan Schultz; and great-granddaughter Elena Rada.
Private services were held.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.