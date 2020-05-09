David Casey
1968: His nation called, David Casey answered, serving in Vietnam with honor and distinction as a member of the U.S. Air Force. April 27, 2020: God called, David answered. He has left this world, never to return, but never to be forgotten. If time allowed, he would have strung new fishing line or said goodbye to family and friends, but the path was well lit, fair winds were blowing and the canoe was leaving shore. David answered God’s call with hope, love in his heart, faith in his promise of salvation and being reunited with his parents, Edward (Paul) and Jeanette Casey.
David was raised Catholic, attending St. Joseph, receiving his first communion and conformation rites. He graduated from South High School in 1968 and began his grand adventure. After returning from serving his country he became the proud father of Dan Casey of Arizona, Elisheva Marissa (Daniel) Ben-Hamo, John Paul Casey and Lillian Casey of Oregon. He is further survived by five siblings Patricia (Richard) Schmidt, Michael (Sherry) Casey of Tomahawk, Richard (Dianne) Casey of Florida, Tom Casey (Teri Backlund) and Mary Beth (Tom) Goldrick of Arizona.
He will be deeply missed by his grandsons Caleb, Samuel and Asher Ruehs.
He loved the great outdoors and nature, often marveling in its beauty through the lens of his camera. He was an avid sportsman. He shared these outdoor adventures for many years with his best friend Frank Destefano.
David moved with quiet confidence, first as a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy, then as a proud coowner of Pewaukee Hardware. Later in his career he franchised his skills with inventory into a material management position at ProHealth.
David will be deeply missed but his loved ones find comfort in knowing that a batch of chocolate chip cookies, a Coke and his parents were waiting for him to begin his eternal life. A family celebration of David’s life will be postponed until summer.
“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.”