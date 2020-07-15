WAUKESHA
David Edward Anhalt
July 9, 1953 — July 6, 2020
David E. Anhalt of Waukesha passed away July 6, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 66 (three days before his 67th birthday).
He was the father of Jessica Anhalt, Crystal Vollriede, and Anna Anhalt. His mother, Jane P. Anhalt (nee Page); father, Leonard P. Anhalt; and three of his siblings, Gregory Anhalt, Martha Anhalt, and Matthew Anhalt, preceded him in death. He is further survived by his sisters and brother: Katherine (Thomas Pennella) Anhalt, Sarah (Brian) Badeau, and Tony Anhalt; four grandchildren: Logan Vollriede, Kaylee Vollriede, Destiny Vollriede, and Benjamin Hartwick; and one great-grandchild, Navayah Vollriede. He was born on July 9, 1953 in Milwaukee, and grew up in Milwaukee. He was a 1971 graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School and graduated from UW-Waukesha. He joined Graef, Anhalt, Schloemer & Associates in 1977 at 24 years old. He devoted his entire work life to the civil engineering company his father co-founded. David enjoyed traveling and skiing with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, cycling, and became an avid 6-mile per day walker around his favorite park in Waukesha, Frame Park.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be holding an informal memorial/celebration of life for family and friends of David on Sunday July 26, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Frame Park picnic shelter, White Rock Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Please note social distancing guidelines will be followed. You are welcome to bring and wear a mask, though it is not a requirement.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: stjude.org (The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for childhood cancers and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of the founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.)