WAUKESHA
David H. Carlsen
March 14, 1934 — Sept. 4, 2020
David H. Carlsen, age 86, ascended to heaven peacefully on September 4, 2020. David was born March 14, 1934, in Waukesha, to Joseph and Adelaide Carlsen and spent his lifetime On October 23, 1954, he was united in marriage to Adeline H. Carlsen (nee Frayer). They were married 59 years until Adeline’s death March 6, 2014.
David was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a social man and loved people. He spent his life taking care of his family. He was a gifted craftsman, artist, teacher, handyman and lover of animals. He loved to hunt, fish, garden and mow his lawn. He was full of compassion, kindness and laughter. His sense of humor was a joy to be around.
Father to Randy, Susan, Joe Carlsen and Cheri (Scott) Naber. David is survived by four grandchildren, Casey (Nicole), Christopher (Sandy), Matthew and Jacob. He is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Kameron and Owen, and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with funeral service at 12 noon.
David will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha following the service.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.