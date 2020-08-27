WATERTOWN
David J. Davenport
Dec. 11, 1946 — Aug. 24, 2020
David J. Davenport, 73, of Watertown, went to his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Fort Health Care in Fort Atkinson. With dignity he endured 28 years of the challenges of progressive multiple sclerosis. David James Davenport was born on December 11, 1946, in Monroe, the son of Robert and Dorothy (nee Hoeppner) Davenport. On August 17, 1968, he married Karen Lee at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire and his Doctorate of Optometry from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He had practices in both the Whitewater and Fort Atkinson communities. David was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
David loved music. He was part of the traveling Statesmen Men’s Choir at UW-Eau Claire during his college years. He also was part of a barbershop chorus and sang in church choirs. During his last nursing home years, the staff would report that he sang loudly in his room often.
His greatest hobby was meeting people and taking time to get to know them well. This led to a love of community. In Whitewater, he served on the city council and was very active in Jaycees and Kiwanis. He was also an avid stamp collector.
David is survived by his wife, Karen Davenport of Nashotah; daughter, Dana Triebold of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Madelaine, Hayden and Payton Triebold; brothers, John (Sue) Davenport of Waupaca and Peter (Cathy) Davenport of Thornton, Colo.; as well as nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Troy Davenport.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Steven Hillmer officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or the MS society.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.