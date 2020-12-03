OCONOMOWOC
David Laing Harris
David Laing Harris, age 77, of Oconomowoc, formerly of New Berlin and Williamstown, N.Y., passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 26, 2020. David is survived by his son Ken (Dawn) Harris of Wheat Ridge, CO; his son John (Natalie) Harris of Oconomowoc; his daughter Christy (Kyle) Shoemaker of Goshen, IN; his 11 grandchildren Calvin Harris, Madelyn Harris, Asher Harris, Ethan Harris, Noah Harris, Erlend Harris, Auden Harris, Ruby Shoemaker, Jens Harris, Maeven Shoemaker and Amos Shoemaker; his sister Janet (Don) Fiesinger; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce, of 47 years and his parents, Robert and Frances Harris.
A drive-through visitation to greet the family and sign the register book will be held from 2-4 p.m. CST on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
An online memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Family and friends are all welcome to attend the online memorial service via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86827792432?pwd=QnpnYkJVeDA3OWk2QnVMNU5kZkw4QT09
Passcode: David
In-person participation for the memorial service is restricted to only immediate and extended family at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, N6 W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield. In-person family attendees are required by the family to wear a mask while in attendance.
A private burial service will be held at La Belle Cemetery located at 700 E. Grove St., Oconomowoc, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. CST. Family is invited to the burial.
David enjoyed traveling with Joyce and his family, traveling for work where he visited all 50 states, spending time with family and at church, his daily walks to downtown Oconomowoc, talking about power transformers, talking about the snowfall in upstate New York and especially talking about his wife, Joyce.
Special thanks to the care-taking team at Shorehaven, particularly the Memory Care staff, the assisted living staff, the nurses and support team. Also, many thanks to the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church congregation and pastors. In particular, we want to thank the senior men’s Bible study, the volunteers who walked with David and those who drove him to and from church activities when the family was not available.
All of the Harris, Shoemaker, Fiesinger and Holland families want to thank John Harris for the innumerable ways that he attended to, cared for and loved our father, grandfather and brother over the last several years. We are grateful for your steadfast and faithful care that deeply honored your father and bore in love a significant weight with and for the sake of your father and your family.
The family’s request and preference would be for memorial donations to be made to Shorehaven at https://www.shorehavenliving.org/select-your-donation/ in lieu of flowers.
Donations towards the fight against Alzheimer’s disease can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&s_affid=195&_ga=2.99827806.1541433970.1606777915-1109773278.1606777915.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.