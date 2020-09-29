David Virgil McPhail Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of David VirgilMcPhail Sr. announces his passing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 81 years.
Dave will be lovingly remembered by his partner, Sharon Renner, and his children, Julie (Russ) Koss, David (Jean) McPhail, Wayne McPhail, Brooke (Jared Dixon) McPhail and Diana (Matthew) Unterweger. Dave will also be fondly remembered and missed by his grandchildren, Michael (Carly) Litschauer, Rachel (Brandon) Smith, Morgan (Justin Zamiar) McPhail, Caydance Dixon, Kylie, Matthew and Aaron Unterweger and his great-grandchildren Hunter Litschauer, Brantley, Kennedy and Baby Boy Smith and Dakota Zamiar.
Dave was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Virgil McPhail, brother Larry McPhail and sister Nancy Pierson.
Dave went to Mukwonago High School and worked for Spancrete for 30-plus years.
It was Dave’s wish not to have a funeral or memorial service but rather a gathering to celebrate his life. Once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, we will have this party to honor Dave. If you would like to be a part of this, please send the following information via one of these methods: email to: dave.mcphailsr@yahoo.com; voice message to 262-255-7762; or send a card: McPhail Family, c/o Julie Koss, W156-N10531 Jefferson Lane, Germantown WI 53022. Please include: Name, relationship to Dave and a contact method such as email, phone or address. Also please feel free to share a memory or picture of Dave.