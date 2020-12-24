Dean S. Vosburg
Nov. 17, 1923 - Dec. 18, 2020
Dean Sheldon Vosburg, age 97, passed away on December 18, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1923. He is the son of the late Sheldon and Mildred Vosburg.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel; two daughters, Dawn and Deborah; and nieces and nephews.
Dean graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from Ripon College in 1942. He served in the European Theater with Patton’s Third Army seeing combat in Germany, France, and Czechoslovakia. For his meritorious service from 1942 to December 1945, he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star.
Dean married his beloved partner for life, Ethel Scherff, on June 5, 1948. They raised two daughters and ultimately retired to the rural country setting where they have resided for the last 45 years.
A private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson at a later date and time.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.