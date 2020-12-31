NEW BERLIN
Debra Bertacchini
May 30, 1958 - Dec. 21, 2020
Debra Bertacchini of New Berlin passed away following a brief illness on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the age of 62. She was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1958, the daughter of Leonard and Rita (nee Galubinski) Grant.
On September 23, 1989, she married Jeff Bertacchini. They enjoyed frequent camping and hiking trips out West with their canine companion, Tally. Together they proudly raised their daughter, Elizabeth. Debra was a rock for their family and together they created an everlasting love for one another. Debra graduated from Marquette University with master’s degrees in cellular biology and immunology, and later earned a second master’s degree in health care administration. She was passionate about combining her technical education with her desire to assist the elderly population. Debra worked as the administrator for ProHealth Care Regency Senior Communities for many years. She touched the lives and hearts of many people throughout the community and will leave a lasting impact.
Debra had a caring spirit, loving heart, and joyous sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 30 years, Jeff, and their cherished daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Bertacchini, both of New Berlin. She was the dear sister of Gregory (Sheri) Grant and the late Mark Grant, and proud aunt of Alison and Lilian Grant and Elliot Grant. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
