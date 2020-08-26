WAUKESHA
Debra ‘Debby’ L. Bowey (nee Kruse)
April 20, 1955 — Aug. 21, 2020
Debra “Debby” L. Bowey (nee Kruse) of Waukesha passed away at home on August 21, 2020, at the age of 65. Debby was born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1955, daughter of Merle and Margaret Kruse. On October 8, 1977, she married the love of her life, Paul. Debby made a career helping others working as a CNA at nursing homes, and as a critical care technician for the hospital. She loved celebrating Christmas, enjoyed Disney, flamingos and her pet’s. Most of all, Debby loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Debby will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul; her children, David (Jamie) Bowey of Elkhorn, Michael (Courtney) Bowey of Waukesha and Liesl (Kevin) Willegal of Waukesha; and her grandchildren, Travis, Amelia, Krystal, Amber, Christian, Delia and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Kruse.
The visitation for Debby will be held on Friday, August 28, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker
Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to the National MS Society, Wisconsin Chapter, 1120 James Drive, #A, Hartland, WI 53029.
