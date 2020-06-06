PALMYRA
Debra Lynn Cheema
June 26, 1954 — May 23, 2020
Debra Lynn Cheema died on May 23, 2020, in the care and comfort of her family in Rochester, Minn. Debra was born on June 26, 1954, to Joseph and Norma Tabat of North Prairie, graduated Mukwonago High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Debra married Hari Cheema on April 28, 1984, in North Prairie.
Debbie pursued a life of travel; most notably, she had traveled to all seven continents, been to over 50 countries and saw the seven world wonders. Debbie’s largest love and focus was her family. Debbie focused her entire life on ensuring the well-being of her children, maintaining close contact with her brothers, sisters, and parents and keeping a network of friends spanning multiple continents.
Debra like her father, Joseph Tabat, had a personality larger than life. She was a storyteller; dramatic, hilarious and emotional. She personalized her experiences and used them to connect to people she met all over the world. For those who slighted her, she was fierce, mustering courage and attitude that was untamable. She was a daughter, wife, but most of all a mother who put her kids first.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 36 years, Hari Cheema; and two children, Sean (Shauna) and Anjulie Cheema. Debbie will be loved and remembered by relatives including mother Norma Tabat, sisters Dawn Tabat and Cheryl (Rick) Hunn, and brothers Todd (Susie)Tabat and Tim (Heidi) Tabat.
The family will be holding a private memorial today, June 6, with a larger service planned next year — Memorial Day weekend 2021. Her children created the following website that explains Debra’s life with photos and remembrances: www.debracheema.com.