WAUKESHA
Delbert O. Hoppe
Aug. 15, 1927 — June 18, 2020
Delbert O. Hoppe, 92, of Waukesha, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his homestead farm. He was born on August 15, 1927, in Waukesha, the son of Otto and Emma (nee Steffen) Hoppe.
He was a graduate of Waukesha High School and a lifelong member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his brother Herbert Hoppe of Waukesha; his sister Lola Mae Weinrich of Greendale; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Ev.
Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to the church (address above).
