PEWAUKEE
Delores Ella Ehrhardt
Nov. 20, 1930 — June 12, 2020
Delores Ella Ehrhardt, 89, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. Delores was born on November 20, 1930. She was the beloved wife of Herman Ehrhardt. She was the beloved mother of Lee (Cindy) Ehrhardt, Lori Barrack (Arnie), and George (Sarah) Ehrhardt. Delores was the loving grandmother to Erin (Jason) Healey, Cameron (Natalie) Barrack, Amy (Justin) Jencen, Ellie (Sam) Greeno, and Jeffrey Ehrhardt, and great-grandmother to Dianne Healey, Kailyn Barrack, Aiden Barrack, Jeffrey Healey, Gavin Jencen, Hunter Jencen, and Abraham Greeno.
Delores and Herman moved to California briefly while Herman was in the service, then settled in Pewaukee to raise their family. They retired to New Port Richey, Florida, to be closer to Delores’ mother and then moved to Yankee Town, Florida, after her mother’s passing. They both loved to fish and spend time in the Florida sunshine but longed to move back to Wisconsin to be closer to their children and grandchildren. After living in Florida for more than 20 years, they settled in Sussex, Wisconsin and were incredibly happy to be so close to family and friends. Daughter Lori was a nearly daily visitor and it was a blessing to have their family so close. Though they lived in many different areas, they always considered Pewaukee their home.
Delores worked at various jobs over the years, but it was always after putting her family’s needs first. She finished her career working at WCTC in the Police Science Lab, a job that she loved. She was an amazing cook and loved to have family over to enjoy wonderful German influenced meals. Nothing brought her more joy than hearing the laughter and conversation over family sheepshead games.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers George, Herb and Ray. Delores is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters Donna Kalmbach and Ruth (John) Discher.
A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate her life. A special thank you to Vista Pointe Assisted Living Care in Menomonee Falls, and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
