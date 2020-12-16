WAUKESHA
Delores Geiger
April 16, 1932 - Dec. 7, 2020
Delores Geiger, age 88, of Waukesha, went to be with her Lord on December 7, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1932, to the late Albert and Claire Corbeg.
Delores was a dedicated homemaker whose delicious meals and daily home-baked breads were a source of joy for her family. She also loved serving others in the community and was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha and the Eagles Club Auxiliary. Her infectious smile and compassionate heart were a blessing to all who knew her. In her extra time, she enjoyed painting craft projects and knitting mittens, hats and afghans to give to others.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Herbert F. Geiger, and her two sons, Gene (Barb) Geiger and Bruce Geiger. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicholas (Sonia Berezovsky) Geiger, Cassie (Adam) Pewitt, Andy (Laura Burmester) Geiger, Eric Banks, Adam Geiger and Allison Geiger. In addition, she leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Leah Berezovsky, Leah Geiger and Ellie Pewitt, as well as twin brother Donald Corbeg, sister Joyce Seese, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service, at a time yet to be determined, will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. Private family interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.