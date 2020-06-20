WAUKESHA
Delores M. Eschenbach
Jan. 5, 1929 — June 18, 2020
Delores M. Eschenbach of Waukesha, formerly of Milwaukee, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Angels-Grace Hospice at the age of 91. She was born in Milwaukee on January 5, 1929, and raised in Wausau, the daughter of August and Clara (nee Anklam) Luedtke.
On December 18, 1954, she married James A. Eschenbach in Wausau; he preceded her in death on September 29, 2012. She was a longtime employee of J.C. Penney in Milwaukee. She was a former member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Mt. Calvary Lutheran in Waukesha, and a current member of Christ the Life Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Jane (Fredrik) Olsen and Andrew Eschenbach; her grandchildren, Laura and Sarah Olsen, and Robert (Cassandra) Eschenbach; and great-grandchildren Harper and Hallie. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Connie Eschenbach, brother Fred (Barbara) Luedtke, sistersin- law Virginia Birt, Carol (Dick) Gehrt, Toshiko Luedtke, Geri Wilson, good friend Warren Marto, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son Michael in 2011 and siblings Raymond, Leonard, Shirley, Eugene and Geraldine.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave., Waukesha. Private entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delores’s name can be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran School, 6840 N. 107th St., Milwaukee, WI 53224.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.