Denis J. Kacynski
Oct. 9, 1940 — May 1, 2020
Denis J. Kacynski, age 79, of the Town of Vernon, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 1, 2020. Denis was born October 9, 1940, to Carl and Loretta (DeWane) Kacynski in Manitowoc. He married Nancy Kathleen Burns on May 25, 1974, in Green Bay.
Denis served in the United States Army and then went on to UW-Madison graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business. He enjoyed working 34 years as an auditor for the State of Wisconsin. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks games and could often be found “coaching” through the television. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling. He reached his goal in 2018 by accomplishing all seven continents. After conquering the daily crosswords, he would often be found in his yard tending to his vegetable and flower gardens.
Denis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; his daughters, Kelly (Sarfraz) Sidhu and Kerry Rath; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Aiden, Kirin, Meera, Ella and Addison; his “third daughter,” Trisha Schweitzer; his sisters-in-law, Carole (Charles) Konop, Mary (Dick) Hooker and JoAnn Kacynski; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his three brothers, Carl, Robert and William; and his two sisters, Dorothy Parlow and Mary Jean Gosz.
A memorial Mass for Denis will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, with Fr. Loyola Amalraj officiating.
A memorial gathering will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, with full military honors.
Memorial contributions in Denis’ name can be directed to either the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to the church.
Memorial contributions in Denis' name can be directed to either the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or to the church.