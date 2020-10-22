Denise ‘Denny’ Knoten
Jan. 7, 1953 — Oct. 17, 2020
Denise “Denny” Knoten, age 67, passed away peacefully at Oconomowoc Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Denise was born in Waukegan, Ill., to Billie and Marlene (nee Chanitz) Knoten on January 7, 1953.
She is survived by her cat, Tuna; father, Billie; siblings, Sandra Pape, Steven (Janet) Knoten, Barbara (Eric) Knoten-Smith and William (Holli) Knoten; nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene, and brother-in-law Jeffrey Pape.
Denise absolutely loved her cat Tuna; he was always close by and never strayed too far from her. She devoted a lot of her time at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. She loved helping people and cooking for others. She was friendly, kind-hearted and would do anything for anyone that needed help.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise’s name can be made to the Lions Eye Institute and the Wounded Warriors Project.
