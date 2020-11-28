Dennis David Diermeier
Jan. 22, 1940 – Nov. 23, 2020
Denny Diermeier passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Diermeier; sons Dave (Wendy) and Norman (Nancy) Kainz; son-inlaw Wayne Krenz; daughters Ann (Tim) Graf, Laura (Ron) Christie, and Dianna Sullivan; grandchildren, Carly, Dana, Dan, Nick, Luke, Rachel, Jackie, Tommy, Jonas, Jordon, Strya and Reyna; seven great-grandchildren; sister Carmen Merkes; brother Gerald (Audrey); as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Georgie Krenz and brother Don.
Denny was born in New London and grew up in Shiocton on a family farm, which he later purchased and farmed himself. Denny married Nancy and their two children, Ann and David, were born while living in Shiocton.
The family later moved to Waukesha where he initially worked in a machine shop. Later he worked for a few lumberyards where his skill and passion for carpentry came out. He started his own business, initially doing home renovations and later opened Kettle Moraine Homes, which built both log and conventional homes.
In 1979, Denny married Bonnie and along with her came, Norman, Laura, Georgie and Dianna, stepchildren, that were blessed to be loved by him and treated as his own. He enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids play sports, listening to their school concerts, participating in 4-H and many other activities. He was a Scout leader and softball coach, activities that he enjoyed doing with Dave.
He learned to play the trumpet in high school and talked about what a thrill it was to be playing alongside his brother Gerald. They played together for several years, moving beyond the high school band to others including The Donald Libey Merrymakers, a band that played in northern Wisconsin. He also played at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha for Masses, weddings and special concerts. He was a proud member of the Family Singers and the Spirit Singers.
Denny participated in a Wednesday Morning Men’s Group at St. Mary’s for many years; inviting others along but warning them, “you have to be prepared to take some kidding if you come.” Denny and Bonnie were part of two missionary trips to Malawi Africa.
He was on the construction crew and led some of the morning Bible studies.
These trips were very impactful; they grew in their Christian faith and made lifelong friends, both people from the local team and ones that reside in Malawi.
Denny and Bonnie lived in Waukesha, Dousman and Jefferson. They both loved to garden and Denny’s job was to look after the vegetable garden. He was proud of his tall tomato plants and which sometimes got so high that he needed to use a ladder to pick them.
Denny enjoyed baking, especially at Christmas; he would include the kids, and later the grandkids, to help him. Caramels were a specialty and a Christmas tradition that many looked forward to. Of course, we can’t forget his love for chocolate. In fact, even a couple weeks before his passing, this is what he was asking for.
Denny spent the last few years residing at Kensington Care in Waukesha where he was peaceful and content. He enjoyed reading his Guide Posts, daily Bible readings, history books and newspapers.
We are confident that he is now fully at peace and rest in the loving arms of Jesus.
A private family funeral mass will be held. Online condolences can be made through Church and Chapel.