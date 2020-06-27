WAUKESHA
Dennis G. Buhl
June 14, 1960 — June 10, 2020
Let it be. Let it be. There will be an answer, let it be.
A lifelong Beatles fan, Dennis Buhl heard these lyrics thousands of times ... but never listened ... until now. Dennis, a man of faith and a talented musician, on June 10th sat down and listen intently to the final refrain, “Whispered words of Wisdom, let it be, yeah.”
The world will never know the true extent of Dennis’s abundant talent.
He was preceded by parents Dr. John and Bernice Buhl; survived by natural son Colin McNally; siblings Mary Buhl Casey (Dennis Pells), Kevin and Michelle Buhl of Yankton, S.D., and Edie Elizabeth Buhl Hoeft; nieces and nephews Lillian and John Paul Casey, Megan and Sarah Buhl, Michelle and Daniel Hoeft; longtime companion and friend Linda Buhl.
A private family gathering will be held.