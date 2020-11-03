NORTH PRAIRIE
Dennis L. Farnsworth
June 9, 1948 — Oct. 31, 2020
Dennis L. Farnsworth of North Prairie passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a courageous six-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beloved husband of Cindy (nee Skoog) for almost 53 years. Loving father of Michael and Jeffrey (Deborah). Proud grandfather of Zachary, Elizabeth and Andrew. Dear brother of Glenda (Larry) Day and Brent Farnsworth. Brotherin- law of Gregory (Nancy) Skoog.
Dennis is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was one of the founding members of Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Dousman and continued his faithful service in various roles at church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042 Highway GE, Dousman. Interment to follow at Ottawa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Highview Church or to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.