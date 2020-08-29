WAUKESHA
Dennis R. Matz
Dennis R. Matz, age 74, of Waukesha, was born into eternal life on August 25, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara E. Matz; children Robert Matz, Jennifer (Bradley) Michaelis and David Matz (Carolyn Horn-Matz); grandchildren Cody and Brady Michaelis, Derek Matz, Ally and Abby Michaelis, Amanda and Ava Matz, Alexander Horn, and Jake and Oliver Matz; siblings Ronald (Patricia) Matz, Christy (Jerry) Burmeister and Gregory (Kristin) Matz; sister-in-law Paige Matz; mother-in-law Doris Picha; sister-in-law Jacquie (Jon) Benrud; cousins John (Rose) Meyer and Franklin (Diane) Meyer; and many more nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Matz, and mother, June Matz; brother Alan Matz; twin grandchildren; and father-in-law, Earl Picha.
Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served from 1965 until 1968. He worked at Briggs & Stratton for 40 years in the die cast motor division. After retiring from Briggs, he drove semi for eight years.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church since 1976 and served on the Church Council, Education Board, and with the Lutheran Pioneers.
Dennis enjoyed traveling, RVing, hunting, fishing, walking and experiencing the beauty of nature.
His love and adoration for his family will always be remembered, especially by his grandkids who considered him to be a “professional grandpa.” His family will never forget his sayings, like “Wash your paddies,” and “Just be safe.”
Above all, Dennis will be remembered for his humility, work ethic and patience.
Join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, August 29, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
The family would like to thank the Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ICU doctors and staff, UW Madison Hospital doctors and staff, Dr. Paul O’Neill, and the Angels-Grace Hospice staff for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Waukesha or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Dennis R. Matz (https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/Dennis-Matz).
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family.Visit online at www.BeckerRitter.com.