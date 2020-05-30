WAUKESHA
Dennis R. Nyman
Nov. 28, 1948 - May 11, 2020
Dennis passed into God’s heavenly home on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 71. He is at peace together with his daughter, Cathie, sharing their joyful laughter. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Connie (nee Knutson) for over 52 years, and loving father of Deb (Bill) Zitzke and the late Catherine Nyman. He was the proud grandfather of Hailey (Wyatt) Maurer and Leah Zitzke; loving son of Virginia and the late Ernest Nyman; dear brother of Jelene (the late Doug) Peot, Charlie (Anne) Nyman and the late James Nyman. He was the brother-in-law of Bruce (Jodi) Knutson, Anne (the late Greg) Ruhnke and the late Delbert Knutson, Jr. He is also remembered by his caring and devoted goddaughter, Patti (Kevin) King. He is further remembered by his best friends Doug and Lisa Eyssautier, along with other loving nieces, nephews and many friends.
Dennis loved his work as a journeyman tool and die maker at Riverside Tool and Die, Accurate Products and recently at Harken Manufacturing. Dennis loved everyone at Tally’s Tap where they treated him as family.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Delbert Sr. and Rita Knutson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
