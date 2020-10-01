Diane Alice Johnson
Jan. 4, 1942 — Sept. 27, 2020
Diane Alice Johnson passed away at home on September 27, 2020, at the age of 78. Diane was born on January 4, 1942, in Wisconsin to Frederick and Alice Drews.
Diane is survived by her two sons: Scott (Terese) and John Stetter; grandchild Daniel Stetter; brothers: Dennis (Monica), Phillip (Diana) and Gordon (Pam) Drews. She is further survived by caring family and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Ove Johnson, and her parents.
Diane served the Oconomowoc community through the Chamber of Commerce. She was a successful businesswoman, avid reader, amazing gardener, and accomplished conservationist, with joy and a lifetime of dedication expressed through the fields, fens, ponds and prairie at the beloved family farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane’s name can be made out to Tall Pines Conservancy.
An outdoor celebration of life taking place at the farm is being planned.
