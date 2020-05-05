NORTH PRAIRIE
Diane Louise (Sievert) Mittelstrass
Dec. 13, 1954 — May 2, 2020
Diane Louise (Sievert) Mittelstrass, age 65, of North Prairie, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. Diane was born on December 13, 1954, in Waukesha, to Donald and Lorene (Zipfel) Sievert. She married Mark Mittelstrass in July 1998 in Waukesha.
Gone today, but will never be forgotten is our daughter, wife, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Diane worked as a graphic artist at Raven Press for many years, making books and magazines. She later in life worked at Pick ’n Save in the deli and produce departments, leaving behind many friends when she left to spend time with her husband.
Diane was thrilled the day she became an aunt, telling everyone at work “I’m an Auntie!”
She had a big heart for all animals even having a pet duck named Chopper and a pet fox named Ding. She was very passionate about cats and worked with HAWS to relocate cats to good homes. Injured cats, cats from family and friends, she would care for them all.
She loved picture taking and decorated the walls of her home with pictures of people she loved. She enjoyed making homemade cards for any occasion so she could add her own special touch to them. She loved Halloween, she would make up costumes and always take her niece and the neighborhood kids trick or treating. She would always wrap Christmas gifts with the funny papers to make people laugh. She loved watching monster movies with her niece and having sleepovers at grandmas was a treat. Diane was an avid book lover. Mostly though, Diane was a lover of life, lover of her family and her friends and she will be dearly missed by them all. Love you Diane.
Survivors include her husband, Mark of North Prairie; her mother, Lorene of North Prairie; her brother, John of Milwaukee; her sister, Brenda (Jim) of Waukesha; her sister-inlaw, Marcia; her niece, Stacey (Justin) Steinberg and her children Sebastian, Quin and Ruby; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her father; her grandparents, Louise and Howard and Ellen and Elmer; and her mother and father-in-law, MaryAnn and Carl.
The family has decided to hold a private memorial service for Diane. Her remains will be interred at Salem Cemetery, Wales.
Memorial contributions in Diane’s name can be made to the family and directed to the funeral home.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Mittelstrass family.