Diane Marie Shroble
Oct. 21, 1955 — Aug. 27, 2020
Diane Marie Shroble (Lewis) passed away Thursday Aug. 27, 2020. She was born in Madison on Oct. 21, 1955.
Diane will be missed dearly by her loving husband, Jack Shroble of 19 years. Diane was the beloved mother (and hero) of Jessica (Scott) Buss, and the very proud “G-ma” of Skylar Badertscher and Vance Hoehnen. Diane is further survived by her siblings Kathy (John) Birrenkott of Las Vegas, Debbie (Gene) Mahlum, Mary Lewis and Ricky Lewis of Madison, along with nieces and nephews all over the world and many, many friends. Diane loved the Packers, NASCAR and Brewers. Diane has been known for her avid craftiness and has made many things from signs, decorations, shirts, hats along with many other things for many people and local businesses over the years.
At Diane’s request there will be no services held.