Dianne Millicent Nicholas Prara
Aug. 12, 1940 - Oct. 16, 2020
Dianne Nicholas Jones Prara died Friday, October 16, 2020, at home after courageously fighting multiple forms of cancer.
She was born to John and Luella (Human) Nicholas on August 12, 1940, in Des Moines, IA. Dianne graduated from Arrowhead High School, Hartland, in 1958 and attended Milwaukee Area Technical College. In May of 1958 she married David Jones, eventually moving to Mission Hills, CA.
Dianne earned an accounting degree from Pierce College, Woodland Hills, and worked at TransTechnology as the account manager. She married Walter Prara in May of 1988. They lived in Palm Desert, CA.
Dianne is survived by Walter Prara, Michael (Kelly) Jones and grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna and Connor Jones, stepchildren Dave (Tammy) Prara, Linda (Jason) Ruple, Michael Para; step-grandchildren Loriesa, Katie, and Viki Prara, and Ryan, Nicole (Brandon) Whyte, Haley Ruple; beloved sister Bonnie (Dick) Grossenbach, and other relatives and friends.