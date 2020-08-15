Dolores M. Cassidy
July 25, 1929 — Aug. 6, 2020
Dolores M. Cassidy (nee Smith) passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Allis on July 25, 1929, the daughter of James and Dorothy (nee Schmidt) Smith.
She graduated from West Milwaukee High School. On April 3, 1948, she married John Cassidy; he preceded her in death on April 28, 1996. Dolores worked as a secretary for Waukesha Memorial Hospital and retired there after 26 years. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, cheering on the Packers and Brewers, bowling with her family, attending her children and grandchildren’s games and performances and keeping score at her boys’ softball games. Dolores was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she found great joy in volunteering her time and talents. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her children, Carol Marshman of Waukesha, Bonnie (Steve) Hespe of Mukwonago, James (Joan) Cassidy of Oconomowoc, Donald Cassidy of Eagle, Kevin (Jill) Cassidy of Salem, Indiana, Tom Cassidy of Waukesha, Laury (Steve) Williams of Dousman, and Kelly Cassidy of New Berlin. She is further survived by her sister Donna Au, daughter-in-law Mary Lanman, sister-in-law Pat Smith, 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, John Cassidy Jr., siblings Donald Smith, Diane Smith and Dorothy Brown, grandson Chad Cassidy, granddaughter LeAnn Marshman and her infant daughter Mary.
Memorials are appreciated in Dolores’ name to either ProHealth Care Hospice, 2000 Pewaukee Road, Suite C, Waukesha, WI 53188, or the American Cancer Society, N19-W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Date to be determined.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.