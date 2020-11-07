Domingo Ruiz ‘Papi’ Lopez
Domingo Ruiz ‘Papi’ Lopez, age 80, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in the arms of his loving wife, Corina Lopez, of 60 years.
He was a U.S Air Force veteran and retired (several times) welder for 40-plus years. He was very loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many.
Domingo is survived by his wife, Corina; sons Domingo Jr. (Stella), Jose Reynaldo (Susana), Doroteo (Amy), Edwardo and Ricardo, 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
In lieu of a funeral, we are respecting his wishes and having a celebration of life with family and close friends. The family of Domingo Lopez would like to thank everyone for their kind words, many prayers and for keeping their family in your thoughts through this difficult time.
