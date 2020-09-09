Donald B. Latzke
Donald B. Latzke was born to eternal life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 53 years; his children Dwayne Latzke and Brian Latzke; his sister Delores Boehme; and his brothers David Latzke and Waldemar Latzke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12 p.m. noon on Saturday, September 12, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Garden in Ixonia with full military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.