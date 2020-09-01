WAUKESHA
Donald D. Wildes
Aug. 24, 1945 — March 19, 2020
Donald D. Wildes of Waukesha passed away surrounded by the love of his family at St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1945, the son of Durlin and Eunice Wildes.
Don was a 1963 graduate of Waukesha High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the DJ Martin American Legion Post #8. On October 5, 1989, he married Karen Stoiber in Barron County, and together they raised five children. He found great joy in being with his family and watching his children play volleyball. Don was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1988.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Karen of Waukesha, and their children, Sarah (Steve) Delfosse of Waupaca, Nick Wildes, Jennifer Wildes, Amy Wildes and Kristin Wildes, all of Waukesha, and his precious grandson Grayson. He is further survived by his brother Doug (Camille) Wildes of Brookfield, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 6, from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m., all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please note that masks or face coverings will be required to enter the church.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the DJ Martin American Legion Post #8.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the DJ Martin American Legion Post #8.