NEKOOSA
Donald (Don) A. Young
Feb. 22, 1938 — July 24, 2020
Donald (Don) A. Young, age 82, of Nekoosa, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Burial will be held on July 24, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, New Berlin, at 11 a.m.
Don was born on Feb. 22, 1938, to Thomas and Mable Young.
Don graduated from Waukesha High School, enlisted in the National Guard, and then graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha.
Survivors include Don’s children, Jerry (Elise), Michelle and Amy (John), and his grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to: 7136 E. Fox Hollow, Clinton WI 53525.