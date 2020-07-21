LAKE MILLS
Donald E. Clark
April 10, 1931 — July 17, 2020
Donald E. Clark, of Lake Mills and formerly of Waukesha, passed away on July 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Donald was born in Prairie du Chien on April 10, 1931, the son of Alva and Laura Clark. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. After his honorable discharge, Donald worked as an operating engineer for the Milwaukee General Construction Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, served as the past commander of his American Legion, and participated in the Operating Engineers Local 139.
Donald will be missed by his children, James, Thomas, Davis (Melanie) and Paul Mattson; grandchildren, Jennifer (fiance Jeff Bjork) and Stephanie (Robert) Cassiani; great-grandchildren, Payton, MacKenzie, Quinn and Blake; sister, Carolee (the late Harold) Lembke; and brothers, Keith (Dawn) and Robert (Gerri).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth “Betty”; and sisters, Eleanor Clark and Donna Mae (Orlo) Groves.
A visitation for Donald will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.
