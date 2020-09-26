GENESEE DEPOT
Donald R. Friedlein
Sept. 27, 1943 — Sept. 23, 2020
Donald R. Friedlein, age 76, of Genesee Depot, passed away on September 23, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Don was born on September 27, 1943, in Belle City, Missouri, to Russell and Grace (Arnold) Friedlein. Don married the love of his life, Betty Ann (Elizabeth) Valsuano, in 1968 in Reynosa, Mexico.
Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964 aboard the USS Talladega (APA208). He also was aboard the USS Cabildo. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139.
He was employed by and retired from New Berlin Grading. Don was a member of the Dousman Gun Club and was webmaster for the USS Talladega Reunion Association.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth; his daughters, Daphne (Scott) Mann and Bobby Joe (Vance) Sumpter; his son, Robert (Tracy) Caraway; his grand- and great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Schmitt; a brother, Douglas Friedlein; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Don will be held on Friday, October 9, at 3 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive in Genesee (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59) with military honors to follow.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules that are in place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wales-Genesee Lions Club, S42-W31400 Highway 83, Genesee, WI 53189.
Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to St. Paul’s Parish, Genesee Depot.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, (262) 392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Friedlein family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.