WAUKESHA
Donna L. Schroeder
Nov. 6, 1944 - Dec. 6, 2020
Donna L. Schroeder of Waukesha died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 76. She was born on November 6, 1944, in the Town of Vernon, the daughter of F. William and Madeline (nee Weiland) Dickson. She was a 1952 graduate of Mukwonago High School. On November 15, 1969, she married John Schroeder. She had been a deputy treasurer for Waukesha County and then worked for GMI until her retirement in 2000. She was an avid bowler and volunteered at the Hope Center. She enjoyed spending time at Chalet Schroeder on the Lilly River in Langlade County.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, John of Waukesha, and her special niece, Nini of Sussex. She is further survived by her brothers Jack (Sandy) Dickson of Wild Rose and Paul (Gloria) Dickson of Eagle; sister Margery (Steve) Resan of Madison; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
No services will be held.
Memorials in Donna’s name are appreciated to the Hope Center, 502 N. East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.