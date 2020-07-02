Donna M. Bradley
Donna M. Bradley passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 87 at her apartment of 19 years. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. She loved fishing, country western music and dancing. Donna loved westerns, John Wayne was her favorite! In her later years, TV and phone calls were very important to her.
Donna is survived by her five children, Joseph Hengen of Waukesha, Diane (Mike) Weston of Waukesha, Lee (Dala) Hengen of Montello, Earl (Kathy) Hengen of Texas, and Timothy (Mary) Hengen of North Carolina; brother ,Jerry Weeden of Helenville; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her bird Blue Belle.
We know she is dancing with Jesus, but she will be dearly missed! The visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of services at 11 a.m. with the burial to follow at Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations would be greatly appreciated to the Salvation Army or Caring Place-Meals on Wheels. The church will be following the CDC guidelines for services.
