WAUKESHA
Donna M. Williams
July 18, 1937 — July 23, 2020
Donna M. Williams of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 83 years. She was born on July 18, 1937, the daughter of John and Margaret (nee Meyer) Zimmerman.
Donna will be deeply missed by her children, Cathy Buresch, Andy (Lori Jo) Williams and Tim Williams; son-in-law, Thomas Zimmerman; grandchildren, Noel, Katie, Lucas, Brandon, Hannah and Hope; and one great-grandson, Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Williams; her parents; brother, Robert Zimmerman; daughter Lisa Zimmerman; and son-in-law, Brian Buresch.
A memorial Mass for Donna will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Masks are required at the church.
