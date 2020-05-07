OCONOMOWOC
Donna Taugher
May 11, 1931 — May 3, 2020
Donna Taugher, age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Oconomowoc. She was born on May 11, 1931, to William and Elfrieda (Schanglies) Sievers.
Donna is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Taugher; her children, Stacey Gehred, Bridget (Pat) Seegers, Tom (Pam) Taugher, Kelly (Greg) Schleusner, Jim (Andrea) Taugher and Jack (Kimberly) Taugher; grandchildren, Callie (Nathaniel Causey) Gehred, Teryn (Graeme Roberts) Gehred, Kerstin (Connor Dwyer) Gehred, Britney (Mitch Fowler) Seegers, Shannon Seegers, Colleen Seegers, Joseph Seegers, Mary Margaret Seegers, Michael Seegers, Lauren (Tom McInerny) Taugher, Leah Taugher, Ryan Taugher, Marissa Taugher, Kelsey Taugher, Taylor Schleusner, Alyssa (Jack Printz) Schleusner, Dylan Taugher, Morgan Taugher, Layla Taugher and Miles Taugher; and her greatgrandchildren, Leiahna Fowler, Natalie Fowler, Claire Fowler, Audrey Taugher and Emma McInerny.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Wichtel, and son-in-law, Mike Gehred.
Donna graduated from college and worked as a dental hygienist before devoting her life to raising her six children with Richard. She was deeply proud of her family and devoted to her Christian faith. Donna loved knitting, painting, cooking, cruising and spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and Melanie, her devoted caregiver.
Donna is in the loving arms of Jesus now and her loved ones that went before her. We will miss her more than words can say, but she will forever be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Waukesha Food Pantry where Donna spent her time volunteering, https://waukeshafoodpantry.networkforgood.com/.
