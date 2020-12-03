Doris Marie Kern (nee Schmoller)
Doris Marie Kern (nee Schmoller) passed away on December 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Weidner. She is further survived by her grandchildren Matthew Weidner (Angela) and Jessica Weidner, also her great-grandchildren Ian, Leona, and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents, Charles and Mary Schmoller; her sisters Esther Stoves, Ruth and Virginia; also her brothers William, George, Robert, and Raymond; also her son-in-law Michael Weidner.
She was the most loving grandparent and great-grandparent. Those children were the light in her life. We will miss you dearly g-ma.
“Brilliant is the beacon of love.”
Due to the current conditions, a memorial gathering will be held in the summer of 2021.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is servicing the family. Please go to www.churchandchapel.com to see the obituary and leave condolences.