Dorothy Helen Brodzeske
March 16, 1917 — Aug. 20, 2020
Dorothy Helen Brodzeske, 103, closed her eyes to this world and opened them in heaven on August 20, 2020. Aunt Dorothy was born March 16, 1917, to Anna and William Schroeder of Delafield. She was the oldest of three siblings. Younger brothers Kenneth C. Schroeder and William “Bud” Schroeder preceded her in death. Aunt Dorothy went to grade school in Delafield and to high school in Oconomowoc. She furthered her studies for two years at Whitewater State Teachers School. The next six years were spent as a teacher at a rural country school teaching eight grades in a small classroom. Aunt Dorothy went on after that to work in Milwaukee as a clerk for John Hancock Insurance. She was recruited from there to become the first female teller at the Bank of Oconomowoc and continued to work there for 11 years. As a condition of employment, she was required to buy a share of the bank’s stock from her first paycheck. Over her lifetime she continued to buy shares in the Bank of Oconomowoc and continued to participate in the shareholder meetings until she was 100. Her final job was as deputy city clerk for the city of Oconomowoc for 23 years, retiring at 65. Aunt Dorothy gave much of her time, talent and service to her church serving our Lord. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ the King Lutheran in Delafield and then a member at Dr. Martin Luther Church of Oconomowoc. She was secretary to Pastor Hughes for about 10 years and served and volunteered on many church activities. She had a steadfast love for our Savior which was evident in how she lived her life and showed love to others. Always a smile on her face and kind words from her lips. She continually grew her faith through Bible studies the entirety of her life.
Aunt Dorothy also spent three honorable years serving her country as a U.S. Navy WAVE, Storekeeper Second Class, Oct. 21, 1943 — Feb. 11, 1946, stationed in Washington State.
On May 12, 1950, Dorothy Schroeder married the love of her life, Joseph Brodzeske. They were happily married until Joe died in 2012. They hadn’t had children of their own so they were loving aunt and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Their love for their family was an example to follow. Together these two proud aunts and uncles had 12 nieces and nephews providing them with years of love, entertainment, companionship and family. They were Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Joe to a lot more than just their blood relatives. They were blessed with abiding love. The nieces and nephews left rejoicing in her Victory Reunion with Our Lord are Pamela (Brad Miller) Schroeder, Kendra Sue (Richard) Rhode, Ned (Charlotte Morgan) Schroeder, Todd (Marge) Schroeder, Francine Schroeder Fredricks, Carolyn (Bob) Laeser, Allen (Janet) Evans, Kay (Chuck) Barber, Carl (Shannon) Evans, Sally (Tom) Jones, Robert Brodzeske, Gerald Brodzeske and countless grand-, great-grand and great-great-grand nieces and -nephews. What a blessing!!!!!
Aunt Dorothy was privileged to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington to see the memorials of World War II. She was the oldest veteran and the only female on that flight. She also was honored to have been one of the grand marshalls during the Oconomowoc Memorial Day Parade one year. In her last days she was still sharing God’s lessons to “Be good and love each other.” The greatest example of faith and grace.
Funeral services were held and she was laid to rest with her husband Joseph with military honors at Delafield City Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.