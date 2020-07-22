MUKWONAGO
Dorothy J. ‘Dot’ Dent
Dorothy J. “Dot” Dent of Mukwonago passed away peacefully July 19, 2020, at age 84. Dot is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dale Dent. She is the loving mother of Duane (Barbara) Dent, the late Deborah (Richard) Schwanz, Darrell (Nanette) Dent, and Donna Jones, and proud and loving grandma of 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her daughter Deborah; parents, Forest and Geneva; stepfather, Ray Bissonette; brother Glen Smith; sister Geneva “Neva” Meyer; and her mother-in-law, Anna Dent.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Friday July 24, from 4 p.m. until the time of a short service at 6 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.