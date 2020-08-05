Dorothy Jean Quinn
Dorothy Jean Quinn, 93, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Jean is survived by her loving children, Patricia (Ronald) Sennott, Roger Quinn and Susan (Roger) Augustin, all of Waukesha; her loving granddaughter, Rebecca Marie Quinn (Eddie Choi); grandsons Taylor John (Bridget) Augustin, Alexander (Jennifer Jessup) Sennott and Nicholas (Jessica Kuenn) Sennott; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaila Siu, Jaden Choi, Skylar Choi, Briley Choi, Brady Sennott, Madison Augustin, and her newest addition, Brooke Sennott; along with her longtime neighbor and good friend, Mrs. B.
Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Miller Quinn; her eldest son, Steven Charles Quinn; and her parents, Joseph and Margaret Nickel Perry. Jean’s unique outlook on life will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Jean was born in Milwaukee, raised in the Quad City area of Illinois and graduated from St. Mary Academy, Nauvoo, Ill. She had always wanted to be a nurse and attended nursing school until she developed rheumatic fever and had to leave school. Later she earned a medical lab tech degree. Jean and her husband, George, enjoyed many years of military life together and then moved to Waukesha. They successfully operated Quinn’s Select A Service and ServiceMaster of Waukesha for many years. Jean was an integral part of the success and balanced running a business and raising four children without skipping a beat.
Jean enjoyed being a devoted wife, loving mother and good friend to many. She was a long-standing member of St. William Parish of Waukesha and was honored to be an avid supporter and/or officer of St. William Christian Women, Sorrowful Mothers’ Circle, Catholic Study Club, Milwaukee Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Waukesha Women’s Club, Waukesha V.F.W Post 721, and L.O.B.S. (Last of the Big Spenders). She was a supporter of the Girl Scouts of America, Waukesha County 4-H Club, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and a host of other organizations and charities. Giving of her time, talent and treasure was a way of life that she imparted on her children. Due to Jean’s failing health over the past years, she was unable to take part in the many organizations and events she did in the past, but she always thought fondly of the friends she had made and the fun they had.
Jean was an avid bridge player, loved to cook, read, garden, dine out, watch MSNBC, and finish word puzzles. She enjoyed life to the fullest while able and always put forth the extra effort to make her small piece of the world a better place. During Jean’s 93 years, she saw both the good and evil that time and its innovations brought, but she always believed in the goodness and generosity that God expected from us all. Her family would like to thank the caring staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee, her fine doctors, and especially the outstanding, dedicated staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice. A special thanks to Thomas Ribbens for the support and care he provided during this difficult time. Jean lived a good life — is on to another great adventure, and will be an awesome guardian angel for her great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Jean’s wonderful life will be held at a later date when extended family is able to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. William Parish or AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.
