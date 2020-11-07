WAUKESHA
Dorothy M. Nebel
May 23, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2020
Dorothy M. Nebel (nee Nell) was born into eternal life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late James ‘Jim’ Nebel. She was the loving mother of John (Kathy) Nebel, Barbara Hofstetter and Robert Nebel. She was the cherished grandma of Kelly (David) Gromowski, Michael (Chelsie) Nebel, Kristy Hofstetter (Brad Sinclair), Ryan (Sarah) Nebel, Kevin Nebel and Joseph (Savanna) Hofstetter. She was the proud great-grandma of Dane Gromowski and Thomas Nebel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son William Nebel and her sister Janet (the late Orville) Theby.
Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker for many years. She started her career employed at the Waukesha school system at the age of 42 until she retired after 33 years of service. She worked as an aide in math and reading, library assistant, worked with special needs students, and was a lunch hour supervisor. After retiring, she dedicated the next 10 years volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul Society in Waukesha.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at St. Marys Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Private entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, www.alz.org/wi, would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.