TOWN OF VERNON
Dorothy R. Peterson
Feb. 5, 1930 - Dec. 17, 2020
Dorothy R. Peterson (nee Coleman) of the Town of Vernon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Wayne Peterson. Loving mother of William (Jo) Lagerman, Susan (Ed) Mosnicka and Michael (LeAnn) Lagerman. Beloved grandma of Jeffrey Lagerman, Sarah Skellinger, Michael Katzke, Jeanne Lambrecht, Christopher Katzke, Eric Lagerman, Ryan Lagerman, Erin Lagerman and Joseph Lagerman. Further survived by 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Elda Coleman; her husband of 26 years, Henry Lagerman; her brother Patrick Coleman; her sister Audrey Clay; and her son and daughter-in-law Gerald and Sherrie Lagerman.
At Dorothy's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
Memorials to Vernon Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice, in Dorothy’s name, are deeply appreciated.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice, especially Caroline, for the extraordinary care she received.
