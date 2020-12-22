PALMYRA
Dorothy Tueller
May 1, 1926 - Dec. 17, 2020
Dorothy Tueller found peace on December 17, 2020, at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles, who passed in 2006.
Dorothy is survived by children Lawrence of Newport, Tenn., Michael (Lucille) of Milwaukee and Carol (the late Dan) Arnson of North Prairie; brother Rudolph Bartelt Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law Yvonne; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dorothy was well known for her breeding and showing of championship horses and dogs.
A memorial service and gathering will be held when COVID-19 concerns are conquered.
Many thanks to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc who cared for Dorothy during her last weeks.
Memorials to Dorothy's memory can be made to your local animal shelter.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.