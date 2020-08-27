Dr. Donald Patrick Wolfert
March 10, 1950 — Aug. 10, 2020
Dr. Donald Patrick Wolfert, a beloved father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly. Don passed at the age of 70 on August 10, 2020. The son of the late Clement Wolfert and Angeline Wolfert was born on March 10, 1950.
Don was known for his kind and fun spirit. It was fitting that he helped many have beautiful smiles through his practice in orthodontics. Everyone that met Don could feel what a good person he truly was. He was extremely generous to everyone he met and had friends that were like family until his passing. The greatest joys in Don’s life were his children, grandchildren, and close friends and companions. His fur family was also extremely important to him. Don was very open with his gratitude and love for these incredibly important people and pets in his life. We would all look forward to the funny cards that he would get for birthdays and will always keep those as a memory of the joy that he spread to others. The grandkids knew him as “Grandpa Disco” because of his silliness and funny dance moves. And we must not forget how skilled he became at catching the flying broccoli during the hibachi birthday dinners. He always made time for his grandchildren for visits and to cheer them on at sporting events.
Don enjoyed golf and hunting, but at the end of the day, it really seemed that he did those activities more as a means to spend time with the people he loved. He ate breakfast with his son at least once per week and always was there to have chats with his daughters, or at least there to listen as they did the majority of the talking. After nearly every encounter with his family, big or small, he would text to say how much he loved us and how proud he was of his children and grandchildren. There certainly were no words left unsaid between Don and his family.
Donald is survived by his loving children, Nicole (Devin) Ponda, Rebecca Wolfert and Christopher Wolfert; grandchildren Ethan Ponda, Quinn Ponda and Callum Ponda; and brother Greg (Cheryl) Wolfert.
A special thank you to all the family and friends for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Due to the current challenges in having large gatherings, the family would appreciate any memories, stories or pictures be shared with them via mail to Nicole Ponda at 2480 Chanticleer Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Canine Companions for Independence, Intermountain Therapy Animals, or Our English Setter Rescue.
