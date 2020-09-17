ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH.
Dr. Kenneth Dwayne Snell
Sept. 13, 1954 – Sept. 7, 2020
Dr. Kenneth Dwayne Snell, age 65, of Rochester Hills, Mich., died Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1954, in Kadota, South Dakota. He is survived by his wife, Marianne (Klann) of 45 years; children Erik (Dani), Kevin (Chelsea), Heidi (Mike) Whitney, Timothy and Philip Snell; and 10 grandchildren with another due in October. Ken is also survived by his mother, Wilma (James) Schuyler of Oconomowoc, and brothers and sisters Larry (Gayle), Myrna (Warren) Tieberg, Norman Snell and Sue (Glenn) Henricks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Snell, and sister Cheryl Schuyler.
Kenneth was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School in 1972. Kenneth earned a bachelor’s and doctorate degree from the University of Miami. Kenneth served on the very first Rochester Hills City Council in 1984 during his career working in chemical research. He served as mayor of Rochester Hills from 1995 to 1999.
For the past 13 years, Kenneth was a data migration specialist working with Syniti/Back Office Associates, which provided him the opportunity to journey all around the world. Because of his unwavering faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ, he is now in his heavenly home.
Kenneth had a short battle with cancer.
Services were held on Saturday, September 12, the day before his 66th birthday. They were held at First Baptist Church of Rochester, where Kenneth was a longtime member, greeter and very active in church programs, including church music as Kenneth was an accomplished trumpet player.
Burial was in Rochester Hills, Mich.