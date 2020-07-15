Dr. Richard H. Bibler
Dr. Richard H. Bibler, 91, died July 7, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
He was a co-founder of Medical Associates Health Centers in Menomonee Falls. He received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University, served in the U.S. Army at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., and returned to IU for his Doctor of Medicine degree. After 18 months of general practice, he came to Wisconsin for a pediatric residency at Milwaukee County Hospital.
Dedicated to medicine and family, Dick was an avid reader, golfer and poker player.
He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Doris, son Jeff (Jenny), daughter Jill (Rick Hemenway), sister-in-law, Nancy; nephews Joe (Jennie), Mark (Robin) and David (Susie); and nieces Kathy (Don Myers), Tracy and Judy (Michelle Baker).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Henry E. and Marie Bibler; brothers Robert (Mary Margaret), Jack (Betty) and Tom; nephews Bob and Andy; and grand-niece Shellie.
Due to Covid-19, a Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date.
If desired memorials may be made to CMH Foundation, W180-N8085 Town Hall Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation MS, 3050 P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53201.
